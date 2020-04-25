United closely monitoring Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United look set to bolster their midfield ranks further this summer and could try and do so by snapping up Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The France Under-21 international has caught the attention of an array of Europe's biggest giants, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United if recent reports are to be believed.

According to L'Equipe (h/t GFFN), Camavinga has told Rennes he won't be leaving the club this summer if Champions League qualification is secured, amid mass interest in his services.

The report claims that Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City have all made initial contact to sign him, however, United could be in for him too.

Reputable journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi has notably followed up the French outlet's report by stating that both Juventus and United are closely following the 17-year-old's progression.

Camavinga, said to be valued between €60million and €70million, has been a revelation at Rennes this season.

The teenage sensation has helped his club to third in Ligue 1, making 25 league appearances and playing 36 games in all competitions.

His case appears to be similar to that of a certain Jude Bellingham, seemingly one of United's summer priorities.

Both starlets are making an impact in first-team football and are deservedly earning raving reviews, although Camavinga is known to play more defensively as a holding midfielder.

It's certainly an exciting prospect, as is Camavinga, and could be a story to keep a close eye on, especially if Rennes miss out on Champions League football.

