Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

United closely monitoring Eduardo Camavinga

Alex Turk

Manchester United look set to bolster their midfield ranks further this summer and could try and do so by snapping up Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The France Under-21 international has caught the attention of an array of Europe's biggest giants, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United if recent reports are to be believed.

According to L'Equipe (h/t GFFN), Camavinga has told Rennes he won't be leaving the club this summer if Champions League qualification is secured, amid mass interest in his services.

The report claims that Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City have all made initial contact to sign him, however, United could be in for him too.

Reputable journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi has notably followed up the French outlet's report by stating that both Juventus and United are closely following the 17-year-old's progression.

Camavinga, said to be valued between €60million and €70million, has been a revelation at Rennes this season.

The teenage sensation has helped his club to third in Ligue 1, making 25 league appearances and playing 36 games in all competitions.

His case appears to be similar to that of a certain Jude Bellingham, seemingly one of United's summer priorities.

Both starlets are making an impact in first-team football and are deservedly earning raving reviews, although Camavinga is known to play more defensively as a holding midfielder.

It's certainly an exciting prospect, as is Camavinga, and could be a story to keep a close eye on, especially if Rennes miss out on Champions League football.

Keep updated with the other latest Manchester United news by watching Stretford Paddock's Alex Bagueley take us through some of yesterday's biggest stories:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United 'set £70m asking price' for Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly set a £70million asking price for Paul Pogba ahead of the summer transfer window.

Alex Turk

Jordi Cruyff: Where Are They Now?

How the former Manchester United and Barcelona midfielder has reinvented himself as one of most sought-after leaders in the game

Liam Bewsher

Valencia urges United towards Watford left back

A look into recent reports of former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia urging his former club to purchase Watford left-back Pervis Estupiñan.

Ciaran Taylor

Stretford Paddock News Round-Up

Alex Baguley brings you this mornings Manchester United news as we talk about Paul Pogba, Diogo Dalot.

Mitul Mistry

Fred names Garner as most impressive United youngster

Fred has revealed midfield partner James Garner is the Manchester United youngster that is impressing him the most.

Alex Turk

Who should be United's left-back next season?

Alex Turk weighs in on the current left-back debate at Manchester United - should Luke Shaw or Brandon Williams be first-choice?

Alex Turk

United value Dalot at £30m amid PSG interest

Manchester United reportedly value Diogo Dalot at £30million amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Alex Turk

Bellingham expected to opt for United over Dortmund

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to opt for a summer move to Manchester United, despite receiving an offer from Borussia Dortmund.

Alex Turk

United have 'really good chance' of signing both Grealish and Sancho

Manchester United reportedly have a 'really good chance' of signing both Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

United 'dream' of front three involving Sancho

Manchester United reportedly 'dream' of securing a front three involving Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk