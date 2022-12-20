Manchester United Confident In Signing Cody Gakpo In January

Cody Gakpo has been a long term transfer target for Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag in particular. The Dutch attacker made a great impression for his country at the World Cup recently.

Gakpo has been, based on statistics, the most in form and consistent attacker in Europe this season so far. United did try to sign the player in the summer but opted to sign Antony from Ajax instead.

However this has only pushed United on to sign the player as early as January. The players price tag is believed to currently be sitting at around £43million according to the report.

IMAGO / ANP

PSV are ready to part ways with Gakpo and understand that they will have to let the player leave. Gakpo is keen to move to Old Trafford and has worked with Ten Hag in previous years.

Ten Hag is just as keen in signing the young star and sees him as the replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Gakpo could also receive the number 7 upon his arrival at Old Trafford, should the deal be done.

The new report surfaced on Tuesday and came from Talk Sport reporter Alex Crook, he reported;

“Manchester United going all out for Gakpo in January. A growing confidence it will get done. Ten Hag leading the pursuit and PSV willing to cash in on one of the World Cup breakout stars.”

