Skip to main content
Manchester United Confident In Signing Cody Gakpo In January

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Manchester United Confident In Signing Cody Gakpo In January

Manchester United are growing in confidence that they will sign Cody Gakpo in January.

Cody Gakpo has been a long term transfer target for Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag in particular. The Dutch attacker made a great impression for his country at the World Cup recently.

Gakpo has been, based on statistics, the most in form and consistent attacker in Europe this season so far. United did try to sign the player in the summer but opted to sign Antony from Ajax instead.

However this has only pushed United on to sign the player as early as January. The players price tag is believed to currently be sitting at around £43million according to the report.

Cody Gakpo

PSV are ready to part ways with Gakpo and understand that they will have to let the player leave. Gakpo is keen to move to Old Trafford and has worked with Ten Hag in previous years.

Ten Hag is just as keen in signing the young star and sees him as the replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Gakpo could also receive the number 7 upon his arrival at Old Trafford, should the deal be done.

The new report surfaced on Tuesday and came from Talk Sport reporter Alex Crook, he reported;

“Manchester United going all out for Gakpo in January. A growing confidence it will get done. Ten Hag leading the pursuit and PSV willing to cash in on one of the World Cup breakout stars.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022
Transfers

Manchester United Confident In Signing Cody Gakpo In January

By Alex Wallace
united flag
News

Manchester United Extend Four Players Contracts

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
News

Alejandro Garnacho Focused On Future At Manchester United Despite Chelsea Interest

By Alex Wallace
Emiliano Martinez Argentina FIFA World Cup Final 2022
Transfers

Manchester United Could Sign World Cup Winning Goalkeeper

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup 2022
Opinions

The Top Five Players At The FIFA World Cup 2022

By Alex Wallace
Kylian Mbappe France FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina
World Cup

Kylian Mbappe Wins FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

By Alex Wallace
Kylian Mbappe PSG
World Cup

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace For France v Argentina, FIFA World Cup Final 2022

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup
World Cup

Watch: Angel Di Maria Goal For Argentina v France, FIFA World Cup Final 2022

By Alex Wallace