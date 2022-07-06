Report: Manchester United Confident Of Beating Arsenal To Signing Of Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United are said to be confident of beating Arsenal to the signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez as Erik Ten Hag looks to reunite with the player and get the deal completed before the first pre season game against Liverpool, claims a new report.

Martinez played a pivotal role under Ten Hag at Ajax and is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League and to play a key part under his former boss at Old Trafford, in particular.

However Arsenal are also in for Martinez and their interest has been ever present during the saga so far, the Argentine has been the subject of two bids from Arsenal which have both been rejected by Ajax.

The Dutch boss is pushing United to bring Martinez to the club and a new report has even suggested that the club are looking to wrap up a deal for the player before the Liverpool pre season game on July 12th.

A new report from transfer insider, Dean Jones has suggested;

“Manchester United are confident of beating Arsenal to the signing of Lisandro Martínez. United are looking to sign him before they face Liverpool on July 12th.”

United are looking to improve their defensive line ahead of next season with Martinez now being the priority target.

