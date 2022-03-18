Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United 'Confident' of Signing Antonio Rudiger if They Appoint Thomas Tuchel This Summer

Manchester United are very confident signing Antonio Rudiger this summer if they are able to appoint Thomas Tuchel this summer according to reports.

United are in the process of finding and appointing their next permanent manager.

The 'Red Devils' are also in the process of starting their search for players to strengthen their squad this summer.

Rudiger is a name that has been reported as a target for United this summer.

It's understood that Ralf Rangnick is a fan of the defender.

Rudiger

FootballInsider reports that United are said to be confident of signing the German if they are to land Tuchel as their new manager this summer.

Tuchel has recently been made an option for the managerial job due to the ongoing uncertainty in the future at Chelsea.

United are said to be admirers of Rudiger and will target a move for the defender who will be available for free in the summer regardless of who becomes manager.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Antonio Rudiger
Transfers

Report: Manchester United 'Confident' of Signing Antonio Rudiger if They Appoint Thomas Tuchel This Summer

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Paul Pogba vs Leeds
Quotes

Manchester United Player Paul Pogba Names Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea Midfielders as His Two Toughest Opponents

By Rhys James34 minutes ago
poch ten hag
News

Report: Manchester United 'Hopeful' of Making New Manager Announcent Soon

By Kaustubh Pandey41 minutes ago
Tchouameni 2
Transfers

Aurelien Tchouameni's Future Pointing Towards The Premier League; Manchester United Make Inquiry

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
Martial
News

Manchester United Man Criticised During Frustrating Loan Spell Away from Old Trafford

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
ronald araujo
Transfers

Barcelona Struggling to Renew In-Demand Premier League Target

By Alan Bince3 hours ago
Declan Rice
Transfers

Report: Declan Rice Price Tag Revealed Ahead of Summer Transfer Window With Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City Interested

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
tuchel fa cup
News

Thomas Tuchel Speaks Out on Rumours Linking Him With Manchester United

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago