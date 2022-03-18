Report: Manchester United 'Confident' of Signing Antonio Rudiger if They Appoint Thomas Tuchel This Summer

Manchester United are very confident signing Antonio Rudiger this summer if they are able to appoint Thomas Tuchel this summer according to reports.

United are in the process of finding and appointing their next permanent manager.

The 'Red Devils' are also in the process of starting their search for players to strengthen their squad this summer.

Rudiger is a name that has been reported as a target for United this summer.

It's understood that Ralf Rangnick is a fan of the defender.

IMAGO / News Images

FootballInsider reports that United are said to be confident of signing the German if they are to land Tuchel as their new manager this summer.

Tuchel has recently been made an option for the managerial job due to the ongoing uncertainty in the future at Chelsea.

United are said to be admirers of Rudiger and will target a move for the defender who will be available for free in the summer regardless of who becomes manager.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |