United 'confident' of Sancho deal as talks continue

When Fabrizio Romano speaks about transfer business, football fans have learnt to listen in recent years.

The well-respected Italian journalist has broken numerous Manchester United stories and has formed a strong relationship with supporters.

Now, he's had his say about the saga revolving around Jadon Sancho's future and it's great news as far as United fans are concerned.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video, Romano blew up social media after revealing exclusive information on United's pursuit of Sancho:

Manchester United have been in contact with Jadon Sancho's agent for two months and are working on his contract. The coronavirus pandemic is making it hard to communicate with Borussia Dortmund. United are confident.

Borussia Dortmund are thought to be resigned to losing Sancho in the summer transfer window and it seems like United are firmly in pole position for his signature.

The 19-year-old winger has been in sensational form for Dortmund this season, directly contributing to 29 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances (14G 15A).

His potential arrival would almost certainly fix a real problem position for the Reds in recent history, with the right side being a serious weak point of the team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already secured the services of a long-term right-back in the form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka though and now will hope to do the same further up the pitch.

Sancho is also more than capable to line up on the left though, versatility that will no doubt be an asset on top of his undeniable quality.