Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Confirm Signing of 'Next Declan Rice' Ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea Interest

Manchester United have beaten fellow rivals Liverpool and Chelsea to the signing of a player many consider the future of English football.

As confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, United have sealed the arrival of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Toby Collyer on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 18 year old will join up with United's youth side with the view to eventually nurturing him through to the first team.

A natural defensive midfielder, Collyer has already captained England at youth and has been on trial at United for the past month with his deal at Brighton due to expire this summer.

The youngster reportedly shone in a friendly over Huddersfield in order to convince the Red Devils to complete the swoop.

Collyer made his Brighton under-18 debut aged just 15 and has used that momentum to establish himself as not only one of the hottest prospects at the club, but in England as a whole.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

imago1010129936h
Transfers

Manchester United Confirm Signing of 'Next Declan Rice' Ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea Interest

By James Ridge2 minutes ago
Diego Simeone
Quotes

Diego Simeone Reveals Game Plan For Manchester United Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Clash

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Ralf Rangnick
Transfers

Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Offering Hefty Wage To Bundesliga Ace

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
united atleti
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI vs Atletico Madrid

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
forlan anfield
News

Diego Forlan, Patrice Evra and John O'Shea among former Manchester United Players Confirmed For Legends Game Against Liverpool

By Soumyajit Roy13 hours ago
kane
Transfers

Manchester United Reignite Interest in Tottenham Forward Harry Kane

By Soumyajit Roy14 hours ago
Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Will Leave Ajax This Summer Believe Ajax Hierarchy Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Cristiano Ronaldo Future at Manchester United

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago