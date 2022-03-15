Manchester United Confirm Signing of 'Next Declan Rice' Ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea Interest

Manchester United have beaten fellow rivals Liverpool and Chelsea to the signing of a player many consider the future of English football.

As confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, United have sealed the arrival of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Toby Collyer on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 18 year old will join up with United's youth side with the view to eventually nurturing him through to the first team.

A natural defensive midfielder, Collyer has already captained England at youth and has been on trial at United for the past month with his deal at Brighton due to expire this summer.

The youngster reportedly shone in a friendly over Huddersfield in order to convince the Red Devils to complete the swoop.

Collyer made his Brighton under-18 debut aged just 15 and has used that momentum to establish himself as not only one of the hottest prospects at the club, but in England as a whole.

