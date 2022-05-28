Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Considering a Move for Chelsea Midfielder Ngolo Kante

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea midfielder and French international, Ngolo Kante with the players contract set to expire in the next 12 months. 

United are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer with Erik Ten Hag keen on recruiting new talent in that area in the transfer window.

United have been linked with a number of players that could come into the midfield including the likes of Frenkie De Jong, Ruben Neves and more.

The Red Devils could now turn their attention to Kante who’s Chelsea contract expires in around 12 months. 

Kante

According to a new report from Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, “Manchester United are considering a move for N’Golo Kanté. He is expected to be made available for a reduced price due to his contract expiring in 12 months and Thomas Tuchel’s desire to freshen up Chelsea’s midfield.”

United will likely start to advance on their transfer targets in the next few weeks.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Kante
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Considering a Move for Chelsea Midfielder Ngolo Kante

By Alex Wallacejust now
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Will Intensify Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Pursuit After Barcelona Said They Will Not Accept Less Than 80 Million Euros For The Dutch Star

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
James Garner
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Is Keen On James Garner And Wants Him Back At Manchester United For Pre-Season

By Saul Escudero18 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

Sadio Mane Reveals How He Almost Signed For Manchester United Over Liverpool

By Rhys James18 hours ago
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing to Allow Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones to Leave the Club This Summer

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Transfers

Report: Benfica Demand £100million for Manchester United Striker Target Darwin Nunez

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago
Nunez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez May not Sign for a Club Until July

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago
Cavani
Quotes

Edinson Cavani Admits Disappointment After His Campaign With Manchester United

By Rhys James21 hours ago