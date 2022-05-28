Report: Manchester United Considering a Move for Chelsea Midfielder Ngolo Kante
Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea midfielder and French international, Ngolo Kante with the players contract set to expire in the next 12 months.
United are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer with Erik Ten Hag keen on recruiting new talent in that area in the transfer window.
United have been linked with a number of players that could come into the midfield including the likes of Frenkie De Jong, Ruben Neves and more.
The Red Devils could now turn their attention to Kante who’s Chelsea contract expires in around 12 months.
According to a new report from Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, “Manchester United are considering a move for N’Golo Kanté. He is expected to be made available for a reduced price due to his contract expiring in 12 months and Thomas Tuchel’s desire to freshen up Chelsea’s midfield.”
United will likely start to advance on their transfer targets in the next few weeks.
