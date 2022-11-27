Report: Manchester United Considering Christian Pulisic Transfer From Chelsea

Manchester United have seen huge improvements in the consistency of performances this season and although things have not been perfect, fans have been happy with the way new manager Erik Ten Hag has handled putting his stamp on his team.

With the World Cup well in motion, scouts from all top-flight clubs will be looking into how certain players do in order to seek out potential transfers and the Red Devils are no different.

Christian Pulisic, for example, is a key player for the USA and it looks like he could be on the way out of his current club Chelsea - where he has only received three starting 11 appearances in the Premier League this season - scoring one goal and making one assist overall in the league.

IMAGO / News Images

United could be in for him according to ESPN, who say that they are open to a loan move for the winger, who is expected to be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

Allegedly, key figures at Old Trafford see him as an appealing option taking into account his versatility across the front line but they do note his injury issues which have plagued him in the past.

Still, with the inconsistency of some of United's forward players and the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the American could be an interesting option.

