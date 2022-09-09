Skip to main content

Manchester United Considering Move For Free Agent Defender

Manchester United are now reportedly considering a move for a free agent defender.

Manchester United are now said to reportedly be considering a move for a free agent veteran defender. 

United added six new players in the summer transfer window however can still add free agents to their squad. 

We covered an article just some days ago, reporting on the many free agent players that are available

However this player in particular, didn’t make the list at the time but could be a decent addition for United. 

Erik ten Hag

United are reportedly considering a move for a free agent right back, an area of the pitch currently occupied by Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The Red Devils were reportedly open to allowing Wan-Bissaka to leave in the summer, however an appropriate offer was never received. 

The player in question that United are said to be considering is 30 year old Santiago Arias, formerly of Atletico Madrid. 

The report in question comes from FOX News, they report;

Santiago Arias

“Manchester United are considering making a move for free agent right-back Santiago Arias (30). His former clubs include Sporting Lisbon, PSV and Atlético Madrid.“

The right back recently spent time on loan at Granada before becoming a free agent in the summer. 

If United do consider the position to be one they need to add depth in then Arias could be a suitable option to add for free. 

