Report: Manchester United Considering Move For French Forward

Manchester United remain in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer and after missing out on several targets, are now turning their attention to an experienced French forward before the transfer window closes.

The French forward in question is a player that United have held some interest in for quite some time and have been linked to the player for a number of years. 

Currently playing for Ligue 1 side Lyon, United are now reportedly said to be looking at Moussa Dembele once again this summer as they look to sign a striker in the next weeks. 

Dembele is a name that was linked to United heavily in past summers but of course move has never materialised for the forward. 

Dembele

The French number nine is currently injured and has not featured so far this season for Lyon. 

The striker had a great return in the League last season however, scoring 21 goals and registering four assists in 30 appearances. 

The report about United’s reignited interest in Dembele comes from Manchester Evening News reporter, Rich Fay.

He reports; “Manchester United are considering a move for Lyon 'forward' Moussa Dembele. The club remain in contact with the player's representatives.”

It’s unclear at this moment whether a move for Dembele is possible as United are also looking at other targets in the market. 

