Manchester United Considering Move For French Winger

IMAGO / LaPresse

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for a French winger according to reports.

Manchester United are known to be looking in the transfer market for a number of attacking reinforcements. Erik ten Hag is keen to bring in fresh attacking minded players to strengthen his squad as he continues to rebuild.

United are already said to be interested in a move for Cody Gakpo of PSV and wanted to sign him in the summer. Ten Hag is keen to bring him to Old Trafford but may look at alternatives if they cannot facilitate a deal.

United are looking to add to their squad in January and could now turn their attention to a winger who has shown promise in Germany. The Red Devils are reportedly eyeing up a move for a Bayer Leverkusen talent.

Erik Ten Hag

Ten Hag will be backed in transfer windows in 2023 but it’s unclear if a majority of that budget would be given to him in the summer. However, the club could spend money in January.

According to a new report, United may turn their attention to Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby in the winter window. The report that comes from Fichajes states;

“Manchester United are considering a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby in January.”

The winger is currently valued at around €50million according to transfermarkt. The guide price is similar to that of Gakpo.

Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen
