Manchester United Considering Move For Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United are considering a move for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic Savic, according to a report.

The Red Devils have been in for a midfielder all summer and as the end of the transfer window approaches, they seem to be getting closer to their wish.

Despite been heavily linked to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, two new names have emerged in recent days as the saga drags on. Along with Adrien Rabiot of Juventus, Milinkovic-Savic is the other player.

According to The Telegraph, the Italian club do not want to sell the Serbian. However, it would take about 50million to get a deal done if the report is to be believed. Talks are said to be at a very early stage, though, and the club are still considering whether or not to go through with the deal.

Additionally, De Jong's future is expected to be sorted this week, according to the report, and the Spanish giants want him to sign a deal on reduced terms.

Milinkovic-Savic played 37 games in Serie A last season, scoring 11 goals while also assisting 11 more in the process.

