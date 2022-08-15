Manchester United Considering Move For Leicester City Striker

Manchester United are now said to be considering a move for a Leicester City star striker as the club step up their pursuit of a number of players in the transfer window.

United are keen to add a striker to their ranks in the remainder of the window and are now said to be turning their attention to a Premier League star striker.

United have already looked at the likes of Alvaro Morata and Mauro Icardi but could favour someone with more experience in the English top flight.

The striker in question that United are now said to be looking at is none other than Leicester City striker, Jamie Vardy.

IMAGO / Action Plus

United are now said to be considering a move for the 35 year old striker.

According to the Athletic and CaughtOffside; “Manchester United are considering a move for Jamie Vardy, but Leicester are reluctant to let him go.”

“United are ready to offer Jamie Vardy a one-year deal. United have made their terms to Vardy clear – that they will only sign him on a one-year deal.”

Vardy would be seen as a quick fix solution to United’s attacking issues rathee than a long term solution.

The striker scored 15 goals in 25 appearances last season.

