Skip to main content

Manchester United Considering Move For Leicester City Striker

 Manchester United are now said to be considering a move for a Leicester City star striker as the club step up their pursuit of a number of players in the transfer window.

United are keen to add a striker to their ranks in the remainder of the window and are now said to be turning their attention to a Premier League star striker. 

United have already looked at the likes of Alvaro Morata and Mauro Icardi but could favour someone with more experience in the English top flight. 

The striker in question that United are now said to be looking at is none other than Leicester City striker, Jamie Vardy. 

Vardy

United are now said to be considering a move for the 35 year old striker. 

According to the Athletic and CaughtOffside; “Manchester United are considering a move for Jamie Vardy, but Leicester are reluctant to let him go.”

“United are ready to offer Jamie Vardy a one-year deal. United have made their terms to Vardy clear – that they will only sign him on a one-year deal.”

Vardy would be seen as a quick fix solution to United’s attacking issues rathee than a long term solution. 

The striker scored 15 goals in 25 appearances last season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Vardy
Transfers

Manchester United Considering Move For Leicester City Striker

By Alex Wallace14 seconds ago
garner
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Keen On Manchester United Midfielder James Garner

By Rhys James37 minutes ago
Adrien Rabiot arriving
News

Juventus Star Adrien Rabiot Appears To Confirm Manchester United Transfer

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Disgusted With Manchester United Team And Has Been Unhappy For Some Time Says Body Language Expert

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
James Garner
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder to Leave Manchester United

By Seth Dooley2 hours ago
Hannibal
Transfers

Birmingham City Set To Sign Hannibal Mejbri On Loan From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag Brentford
Quotes

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Looks Like A Broken Man Says Body Language Expert

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Causing Dressing Room Unrest

By Seth Dooley3 hours ago