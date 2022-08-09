Report: Manchester United Considering Move For Watford Attacker

Manchester United are now reportedly said to be considering other attacking options having pulled out of the opportunity to sign Marko Arnautovic and have turned their attention to a well known Watford attacker.

United seem to be in a transfer frenzy and are being linked to a number of names in quick succession following the defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

It’s known that the Red Devils are in the market for a number of players across midfield and attacking positions and have been working on deals across Europe.

However, United have now been linked with none other than Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, whom they have been linked with before.

Watford who are now in the Championship played West Brom on Monday night as Sarr dominated headlines for a wonder goal scored during the game.

Sarr has been a name that has been linked with United interest in the past, especially when he was in form during Watfords time in the Premier League.

According to a new report from 90min football writer, Graeme Bailey, United are considering a move for the winger, he reports;

“Another attacking option now under consideration for Man Utd is Watford's Ismaila Sarr.”

United have already been priced out of a move for Antony of Ajax and now seem to be turning to alternatives.

