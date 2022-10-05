Skip to main content
Manchester United Considering Offer For RB Leipzig Striker

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Manchester United Considering Offer For RB Leipzig Striker

Manchester United are said to be considering an offer for an RB Leipzig striker who is yet to even feature for the German side.

Manchester United are among a host of European clubs said to be considering an offer for an exciting prospect. 

Top European clubs could turn their attention to a new arrival at RB Leipzig this summer. An offer could be submitted before the player even plays for his new club. 

The player in question is current RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko. Sesko has already agreed a deal to join Leipzig next summer. 

However a host of European giants including United are considering whether to make an offer before he plays for the German club.  

sesko celebrating

Sesko was heavily linked with a move to United in the summer. Many reports at the time suggested it was a possibility. 

However Sesko chose the move to Leipzig instead and may not play a game for the club. 

A new report from Graeme Bailey and Scott Saunders of 90min Football states;

“Manchester United’s scouts are understood to be very impressed with Benjamin Šeško. Cristiano Ronaldo is all but certain to leave United in 2023 and Šeško remains a long-term target for the club.”

“Manchester United are one of a number of big European clubs considering an offer to Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko, before officially playing for them. Leipzig are understood to want €60 million.”

benjamin sesko salzburg

It would indeed be a bold move from United. Considering they has a chance to sign him in the summer, this would seem a missed opportunity. 

United would once again be spending more for a player they could have got for a much lower fee. 

