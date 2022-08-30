Manchester United Considering Sergiño Dest Transfer

As Manchester United approach the end to this summer transfer window, there has been a late flurry of signings.

United have officially announced the signing of Antony from Ajax and are set to complete a deal with Newcastle United for goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka.

Erik ten Hag was also keen for the club to purchase a new right-back this summer with Diogo Dalot's form deemed as inconsistent and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's attributes considered as inadequate.

Sergiño Dest has consequently been linked with a move to United from Barcelona.

Dest's transfer depends on Wan-Bissaka. United have rather surprisingly, however, already rejected offers for Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and West ham.

Paul Hirst of The Times has provided an update,

'Sergiño Dest had initially rejected United’s advances, but is now weighing up an offer from the club.

'Barcelona are interested in loaning Dest to United, with an obligation to buy.

'Any deal is likely to depend on whether United can sell or loan out Aaron Wan-Bissaka.'

Catalan journalist, Gerard Romero (who famously called Frenkie de Jong's move to United as "95% done" in May) has chipped in on Barcelona's transfer activity, sourced via Managing Barca on Twitter,

'FC Barcelona want to permanently sell Miralem Pjanić. As for Sergiño Dest, he could join Manchester United.'

The United Muppetiers have suggested that Barcelona and Dest's agents are attempting to persuade United to engage in negotiations for the American defender.

Reports suggest that United are unlikely complete any more deals before the end of this window. The club have spent in excess of £200million this summer.

A different structure to the transfer, however, could convince the club to act - could a loan deal for Dest be on the cards tomorrow?

