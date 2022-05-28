Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Considering to Include Anthony Martial in Swap Deal to Sign Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez

Manchester United are reportedly considering to include Anthony Martial in a cash plus player exchange deal to attempt to secure the signing of Darwin Nunez according to a new report.

Nunez has been rumoured as one of United's main targets ahead of the summer transfer window with the club being in dialogue with the players representatives.

United have also reportedly discussed the signing of Nunez internally ahead of the window.

A recent report has suggested that Benfica could be potentially waiting to hold out for a fee in the region of £100million.

Darwin Nunez at Benfica

United are now reportedly considering a player exchange plus cash deal to secure the strikers services next season.

According to a new report from Ekrem Konur "Manchester United is considering signing Darwin Nunez and will approach Benfica in exchange for a player [Martial] + cash."

Martial had a failed loan spell at Sevilla last season and is now set to leave United this summer.

