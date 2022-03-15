Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Contact Harry Kane and Declan Rice Representatives Over Summer Transfer Moves

Manchester United have reportedly contacted Harry Kane and Declan Rice's representatives over possible moves to Old Trafford this summer.

United are currently searching for a new permanent manager alongside beginning summer recruitment.

Mauricio Pochettino seems to be just edging in front of Erik Ten Hag in the race for the job.

Pochettino previously worked with Kane at Tottenham Hotspur and the pair seemingly have a good relationship.

Kane and Pochettino

In UnitedMuppetiers' new YouTube video update they suggest that Poch is already asking for certain players that he'd like should he get the job.

Pochettino is said to have 'specifically talked about Kane'.

The update continues to say that sources have stated that the club is doing 'groundwork' on Pochettino and the team he would want.

Finally Muppetiers say that Kane has been a long term target for United.

All signs point towards Pochettino leading the race to become the next United manager with Kane seemingly being a top target this summer.

