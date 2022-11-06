Manchester United Contact Inter Milan Centre Back

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a possible move for a top European centre back who could be available for free next summer. A new report has listed that United have reportedly initiated contact with a top Inter Milan centre back.

United need to add to their squad next year, whether it be in January or in the summer window, the squad needs more depth. Erik Ten Hag is doing well with the squad he inherited as well as the good signings he made in the summer. However, the Dutch manager is keen to add to the squad as he continues to rebuild United.

Defence is one of the many positions that United need to add depth to. Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane tend to pick up injuries quite often and United cannot rely on Lisandro Martinez or Victor Lindelof every single game.

IMAGO / Sportimage

United have been linked with a number of centre backs in previous transfer windows. The Red Devils have now reportedly turned their attention to a top Serie A defender.

According to days new report from journalist Graeme Bailey, United have contacted the representatives of Milan Skriniar. He said;

“Manchester United are huge admirers of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Škriniar and have been in contact with his representatives in recent weeks to assess the situation. Škriniar’s contract expires in the summer.”

