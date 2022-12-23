Manchester United Could Make Bid For World Cup Winning Goalkeeper In January

Manchester United could be set to make a bid for newly crowned, World Cup winning goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez. The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper and have been linked with the Argentine.

Martinez, currently of Aston Villa will undoubtedly have a number of clubs surrounding him next year. The keeper was so impressive at the World Cup that clubs such as United and Chelsea are being heavily linked with his services.

The shot stopper is understood to be happy at Villa Park but could find it hard to reject an offer from an elite club. United are looking for a new number one under Erik Ten Hag.

United were linked with Martinez in the past with those links intensifying in the last days. There are now reports citing the Red Devils’ concrete interest in the keeper.

Fabrizio Romano stated just days ago that the likes of United and Chelsea could move for the keeper closer to the summer. Now, a new report states that United could launch a bid as early as the January window.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur; “Many clubs in Europe are interested in Emiliano Martínez. Aston Villa do not want to accept offers for the Argentine goalkeeper in the January transfer window.”

“Manchester United could make a bid for Aston Villa's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez in the January transfer window.”

