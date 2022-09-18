Skip to main content
Manchester United Could Make Move For Atletico Madrid Striker In January

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United could make a seemingly surprising move for a certain Atletico Madrid striker in January.

Manchester United could be possibly set to make a surprising move for a French, FIFA World Cup winning striker in the January window.

United are set to step up their striker search in the January window as Erik Ten Hag is keen to add an attacking face to his side.

The Dutchman could be granted a significant budget to add to his squad in the first transfer window of 2023.

A striker is understood to be one of the top priorities that Ten Hag wants to add, with a number of candidates said to be looked at.

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok

The name that United could make a shock move for is said to be Atletico Madrid attacker, Antoine Griezmann.

United have looked at Griezmann in past windows and have had him on their radar for a number of years.

The link between United and Griezmann comes as Atletico remain in a complicated situation with Barcelona over the deal they agreed for the player.

A report from CaughtOffside says; "If the La Liga teams’ dispute cannot be resolved, it is very possible that Griezmann will need to find himself a new club, and according to a recent report from The Athletic, one team who could reignite their long-standing interest is Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United."

The report continues to say; "Reported to have had an approach turned down earlier this year, the Red Devils, who are in need of some striking reinforcements."

Antoine Griezmann
Transfers

