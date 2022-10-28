Manchester United Could Move For Jeremie Frimpong In January

Manchester United and Chelsea are both monitoring a move for Bayern Leverkusen right back Jeremie Frimpong. The clubs are keen on making a move in the January transfer window.

The Dutch fullback has made a great impression over the last few years with his performances for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Manager Xabi Alonso will be looking to keep him for the coming years.

The 21 year old joined Leverkusen from Celtic in January 2021 for a fee of around £10million. The youngster has a rumored market value of around £23million according to transfermarkt.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The report comes from Jacque Talbot, he says; "Manchester United are keen on Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong and could make a move in January - Chelsea also interested."

United are looking to recruit a new right back due to Diogo Dalot not having any competition for his position. This signing would help improve United's right hand side and help bring out the best in both fullbacks.

This season Frimpong has made 16 appearances in all competitions and has scored 5 goals in the Bundesliga and provided 2 assists in the UEFA Champions League.

United's current right back Dalot has started the red's last 23 games and has had minimal rest due to the lack of depth in the position. Frimpong's signing would give him that much needed competition in that role.

Author Verdict

I believe that this signing would be beneficial for the reds as right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could depart in January as he has fallen out of favor with manager Erik Ten Hag.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon