Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Could Offer Donny Van De Beek For AC Milan Midfielder Ismael Bennacer In Swap Deal

Manchester United are looking to overhaul their squad ahead of a new season and now, according to reports in Italy, Erik Ten Hag could be set to part ways with Donny Van De Beek in an attempt to sign AC Milan midfielder, Ismael Bennacer.

Van De Beek is known to be liked by Erik Ten Hag following their good relationship at Ajax where the Dutch midfielder excelled in the managers system alongside United transfer target, Frenkie De Jong. 

However, Van de Beek struggled to adjust to life in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was loaned to Everton during the second half of last season. 

Donny Van De Beek

Ten Hag is set to asses the midfielder during pre season before deciding what to do ahead of the new campaign.

Van De Beek is strongest operating in the number 10 position which is already pre occupied by Bruno Fernandes and will have Christian Eriksen also fighting for the position.

Now, according to a report from CalcioMercato; 

Manchester United have targeted former Empoli midfielder Bennacer and seem intent on making a tempting proposal to Milan. The idea of the new coach Ten Hag is to have the Algerian in his midfield and to do so the Red Devils could make an interesting proposal to the Rossoneri.”

“Manchester United, in fact, could give up Donny van de Beek plus an economic part to get to Bennacer. The Rossoneri midfielder has a valuation of around 45 million euros but with the inclusion of the Dutch midfielder, United could get a substantial discount.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Donny Van De Beek
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Offer Donny Van De Beek For AC Milan Midfielder Ismael Bennacer In Swap Deal

By Alex Wallacejust now
ronaldo arriving
Transfers

According to reports, Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo would have attempted to join Atletico Madrid but the Colchoneros have already an answer.

By Saul Escudero39 minutes ago
Clauss
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Close To Signing Jonathan Clauss

By Alex Wallace43 minutes ago
Martinez
Quotes

Report: Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Manchester United Bought Lisandro Martínez From Ajax

By Seth Dooley2 hours ago
eriksen denmark
Transfers

'He Is A Magnificent Football Player' - Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag On Christian Eriksen

By Rhys James3 hours ago
ronaldo everton
Transfers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Atletico Madrid Move Amid Manchester United Exit Talks

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Martinez
News

Revealed: Why Erik Ten Hag Chose To Sign Lisandro Martinez For Manchester United

By Rhys James5 hours ago
ten hag 4
Media

Report: This Is How Different Manchester United Are Since Erik Ten Hag Is On The Wheel - The Dutchman Has No Time To Spare

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago