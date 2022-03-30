Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Could Offer Anthony Martial, Donny Van De Beek and Dean Henderson to Tottenham for Harry Kane

Manchester United could offer three players, Anthony Martial, Donny Van De Beek and Dean Henderson to Tottenham this summer in exchange for Harry Kane, according to a report.

United are said to have Kane as a top club target this summer and would like to lure the England international to the club.

The ‘Red Devils’ are exploring the options for their next manager with Erik Ten Hah and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino leading the way.

harry kane

It’s understood that Pochettino and Kane have a great relationship from the time they spent at Spurs which would be a key factor in bringing Kane to Old Trafford.

However, it’s understood that Kane will still be a target for the club this summer should Ten Hag be appointed too.

UnitedMuppetiers state that they understand that United could offer multiple players to Spurs.

It’s been reported by Rob Dawson of ESPN that United could offer Martial but UnitedMuppetiers suggest that Spurs would also be interested in Van De Beek and Henderson.

Should United offer three players to Spurs then it’s expected that the £100million cash offer Spurs wanted would require a much lower cash sum along with the exchange.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

harry kane
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Offer Anthony Martial, Donny Van De Beek and Dean Henderson to Tottenham for Harry Kane

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Rashford
News

Teenager Jailed for Racially Abusing Marcus Rashford on Twitter Following England’s Loss to Italy in Euro 2020 Final

By Alex Wallace15 minutes ago
Anthony Martial
News

Manchester United Exploring Massive Potential Swap Deal with Premier League Giants

By Kaustubh Pandey35 minutes ago
AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
News

Manchester United's Chase for Summer Target Depends on Top Four Finish

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Jaap Stam
Quotes

Jaap Stam Says He Would Join Manchester United 'Without Any Doubt', Amid Erik Ten Hag Rumours

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Manchester United 2019 Tour
News

Manchester United Announce Summer Tour Plans In Australia

By James Ridge3 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Manchester United Dealt Blow as Star Picks up Injury on International Duty

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago
luis enrique
News

Manchester United Managerial Chase Could Be a Two Horse Race Already

By Kaustubh Pandey17 hours ago