Report: Manchester United Could Officially Bid for Christopher Nkunku in the Next Week

Manchester United could officially send an official bid to RB Leipzig for French forward Christopher Nkunku in the next week following good contact between the club and players management says a new report. 

United are said to be looking at and internally discussing a range of transfer targets of the summer transfer window.

Nkunku is a player that has been linked to United for a number of weeks and was said to be forwarded to the board by Ralf Rangnick.

The club are said to now be admirers of the Frenchman.

Christopher Nkunku with Red Bull Leipzig

According to a new report from Florian Plettenburg, “There is good contact between Manchester United and Christopher Nkunku’s management. It is said that an official offer could ARRIVE in Leipzig by next week.”

Nkunku has been a shining star in the Bundesliga this season being one of the leagues best performers. 

Nkunku won a number of player of the month awards across the Bundesliga campaign.

Report: Manchester United Could Officially Bid for Christopher Nkunku in the Next Week

By Alex Wallace50 seconds ago

