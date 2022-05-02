Report: Manchester United Could Resign Memphis Depay Due to Erik Ten Hag Demand

Manchester United could potentially resign former player Memphis Depay this summer due to a demand apparently made by new manager Erik Ten Hag according to a report.

Depay signed for United in 2015 for a reported £25million fee.

Depay didn't hit the ground running for United and had a reasonably disappointing time at United before departing to French side Lyon in 2017.

The Dutch attacker can play in a range of positions in the frontline and that is the reason that Ten Hag supposedly wants to sign the player.

According to football outlet Futbol Total on Twitter, "In the last meeting with United, Ten Hag asked for the signing of Memphis. The English club is willing to double his salary and offer a 4-year contract. Ten Hag sees him as the perfect player as he can play multiple positions."

Depay is currently at Barcelona and it would most likely take a decent financial package and fee to sign the Dutchman for the Spanish giants.

