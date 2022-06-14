Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Could Sign Both Frenkie De Jong And Christian Eriksen This Summer

Manchester United will be looking to vastly improve their squad this summer and could sign both Frenkie De Jong and Christian Eriksen in the transfer window rather than one or the other claims a new report.

United will be looking to replace a number of players this summer including a number of their departing midfielders including the likes of Juan Mata and Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils are preparing to make moves for both De Jong and Eriksen as the Dutchman is known as the club and Erik Ten Hag’s priority target this summer. 

Eriksen

De Jong has been scouted and drawn up as the priority target for the Red Devils’ to sign this summer. 

Some reports had suggested that United would possibly move for Eriksen as a backup option however sources have stated that United could move for both players. 

United are said to understandably see the two as different types of midfielders with Eriksen being more attacking and De Jong being a central and more defensive midfielder. 

According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail;

“Manchester United could sign both Frenkie De Jong and Christian Eriksen for new manager Erik ten Hag this summer.

United’s interest in Eriksen would not rule out a move for their No 1 target De Jong as talks continue with his club Barcelona.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

De Jong 2
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Sign Both Frenkie De Jong And Christian Eriksen This Summer

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Anthony Martial Sevilla
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing To Sell Anthony Martial This Summer

By Alex Wallace24 minutes ago
Vitinha
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Porto Midfielder Vitinha

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Eriksen
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make Offer For Christian Eriksen

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Ex Liverpool Star Claims It 'Wouldn't Be a Big Deal' to Strip Harry Maguire Of Manchester United Captaincy, But Wouldn't Choose Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James11 hours ago
Dumfries
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Be Linked With Right-Winger Denzel Dumfries From Inter Milan

By Saul Escudero20 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Expected To Make Improved Bid For Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace22 hours ago
Timber
Transfers

Jurrien Timber And Pau Torres Both Happy To Join Manchester United Says Fabrizio Romano

By Alex WallaceJun 13, 2022