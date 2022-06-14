Report: Manchester United Could Sign Both Frenkie De Jong And Christian Eriksen This Summer

Manchester United will be looking to vastly improve their squad this summer and could sign both Frenkie De Jong and Christian Eriksen in the transfer window rather than one or the other claims a new report.

United will be looking to replace a number of players this summer including a number of their departing midfielders including the likes of Juan Mata and Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils are preparing to make moves for both De Jong and Eriksen as the Dutchman is known as the club and Erik Ten Hag’s priority target this summer.

IMAGO / Focus Images

De Jong has been scouted and drawn up as the priority target for the Red Devils’ to sign this summer.

Some reports had suggested that United would possibly move for Eriksen as a backup option however sources have stated that United could move for both players.

United are said to understandably see the two as different types of midfielders with Eriksen being more attacking and De Jong being a central and more defensive midfielder.

According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail;

“Manchester United could sign both Frenkie De Jong and Christian Eriksen for new manager Erik ten Hag this summer.

United’s interest in Eriksen would not rule out a move for their No 1 target De Jong as talks continue with his club Barcelona.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon