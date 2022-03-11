Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Could Sign Premier League Midfield Star Youri Tielemans For Free

Manchester United could be one of the clubs in with the chance of signing Premier League star midfielder Youri Tielemans for free, according to reports.

Tielemans is currently at Leicester City where he has made a good name for himself becoming one of the clubs best players.

The Belgian is being monitored by a number of clubs such as United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Tielemans

According to football.London, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is yet to rule out Tielemans' possible departure.

The Belgians contract is set to run out in 2023 and the club and player are yet to agree on a new deal.

This situation would mean that Tielemans would be free to leave the former Premier League champions for free next summer. 

United and Liverpool have been two clubs that have been linked to Tielemans for a number of seasons.

Leicester could potentially sell Tielemans this summer if he rejects the chance to sign a new contract.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read more Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Sign Premier League Midfield Star Youri Tielemans For Free

By Alex Wallace15 minutes ago
Lewandowski
News

Report: Manchester United Interested in Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

By Rhys James51 minutes ago
Mauricio Pochettino
News

Manchester United Fear Poor Form and Dressing Room Issues are Damaging Potential Manager Search - With Cristiano Ronaldo Future Undecided

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
News

Ralf Rangnick Believes Cristiano Ronaldo is a 'Fading Force' For Manchester United

By Rhys James17 hours ago
imago1010489357h
News

Watch: Incredible Mason Mount Goal Doubles Chelsea's Lead Against Norwich

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Old Trafford
Match Day

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago
Pogba
News

Paul Pogba Refuses To Rule Out Manchester United Stay Despite PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid Interest

By James Ridge20 hours ago
Araujo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Handed Major Boost in Race to Sign Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Amid New Chelsea Developments

By Alex Wallace22 hours ago