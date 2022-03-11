Report: Manchester United Could Sign Premier League Midfield Star Youri Tielemans For Free

Manchester United could be one of the clubs in with the chance of signing Premier League star midfielder Youri Tielemans for free, according to reports.

Tielemans is currently at Leicester City where he has made a good name for himself becoming one of the clubs best players.

The Belgian is being monitored by a number of clubs such as United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to football.London, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is yet to rule out Tielemans' possible departure.

The Belgians contract is set to run out in 2023 and the club and player are yet to agree on a new deal.

This situation would mean that Tielemans would be free to leave the former Premier League champions for free next summer.

United and Liverpool have been two clubs that have been linked to Tielemans for a number of seasons.

Leicester could potentially sell Tielemans this summer if he rejects the chance to sign a new contract.

