Report: Manchester United Could Sign Robert Lewandowski If Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves

Manchester United may have to attract a big named goalscorer to Old Trafford this summer if Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave the club, a new report had suggested that they could attempt to sign Robert Lewandowksi.

United have been dealt a transfer window blow as Ronaldo has reportedly asked the club if he can be sold should a satisfactory offer arrive for him during the summer. 

The Red Devils are currently in the process of a squad rebuild under new manager Erik Ten Hag with the club looking to add a number of quality players ahead of the new campaign.

ronaldo everton

Should United lose Ronaldo this summer then they will have to enter the market to find someone with the potential of trying to fill the boots of the superstar. 

United could possibly now opt to move for Bayern Munich superstar, Robert Lewandowski who has been heavily linked to Spanish giants, Barcelona.

According to a new report from Mark Ogden of ESPN;

“Manchester United could attempt to sign Robert Lewandowski, if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.”

United may have to challenge Barcelona over the signing which may prove tough due to the players wish to play for the club.

Author’s Verdict

United should move away from big name players demanding a big wage and turn to attacking players that are proven to score goals but are not yet at the top level of their game.

While Ronaldo has been a great and much welcomed resigning, losing him after one year should now teach the club a much needed lesson.

