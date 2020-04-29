Manchester United Daily News Round-Up 29/04/20 - Partey wants Manchester United

Partey Wants United!

Thomas Partey has told Atletico Madrid he wants to leave this summer and that his preference is to sign for Manchester United, claims a journalist who specialises in African transfers.

The 26-year-old caught the eye of English fans with a great performance in the UEFA Champions League against Liverpool in a thrilling game where Athletico came out the better team.

But it’s Arsenal who appear to be leading the race according to a report last week.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claimed that Arsenal has ‘€50m on the table’ for Partey, who is now ‘one step away’ from a move to the Emirates.

And those rumours appeared to have gathered steam when Partey’s father spoke out to confirm talks had been held with the Gunners.

“He told me they are holding talks between him and Arsenal. It all depends on the offer Atletico are demanding.”

This may have not materialised if United have been heavily linked with Partey or it could be a negotiation tactic from the Spanish club by throwing Manchester United in the mix to increase the price or by Partey's agent to increase the wages of the Ghanaian who is reaching the peak of his career

Thomas Partey Wants United Move!

@JoeSmith93 is here for the morning Paper Talk as we look at the story coming from Ghana that Thomas Partey Loves the idea of joining Manchester United! Should he be our Number 1 target?