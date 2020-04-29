Stretford Paddock
Manchester United Daily News Round-Up 29/04/20 - Partey wants Manchester United

Mitul Mistry

Partey Wants United!

Thomas Partey has told Atletico Madrid he wants to leave this summer and that his preference is to sign for Manchester United, claims a journalist who specialises in African transfers.

The 26-year-old caught the eye of English fans with a great performance in the UEFA Champions League against Liverpool in a thrilling game where Athletico came out the better team. 

But it’s Arsenal who appear to be leading the race according to a report last week.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claimed that Arsenal has ‘€50m on the table’ for Partey, who is now ‘one step away’ from a move to the Emirates. 

And those rumours appeared to have gathered steam when Partey’s father spoke out to confirm talks had been held with the Gunners.

“He told me they are holding talks between him and Arsenal. It all depends on the offer Atletico are demanding.”

This may have not materialised if United have been heavily linked with Partey or it could be a negotiation tactic from the Spanish club by throwing Manchester United in the mix to increase the price or by Partey's agent to increase the wages of the Ghanaian who is reaching the peak of his career 

Thomas Partey Wants United Move!

@JoeSmith93 is here for the morning Paper Talk as we look at the story coming from Ghana that Thomas Partey Loves the idea of joining Manchester United! Should he be our Number 1 target? 

Partey wants Premier League move and 'loves United links'

A source close to Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has revealed he is ready to turn a contract down and 'loves' Manchester United links.

Alex Turk

Manchester United Daily News Round-Up 28/04/20 - Declan Rice to Manchester United

Today we look at the news coming from The Telegraph that Manchester United are targeting West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice for a possible transfer this summer. Would he be a good signing for United? As well as the latest Sancho saga

Mitul Mistry

West Ham may be forced to sell Rice amid United interest

West Ham United reportedly fear they may be forced to sell Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice this summer.

Alex Turk

Rashford nearing full fitness after Carrington visit

Marcus Rashford is said to be nearing full fitness for Manchester United after receiving back treatment at Carrington on Monday.

Alex Turk

United 'serious candidates' to sign Cavani

Manchester United are reportedly 'serious candidates' to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this summer.

Alex Turk

Manchester United News Round-Up Monday 27th April 2020 - Premier League Return Date?

Monday's Manchester United news round up including the potential return date for The Premier League and David De Gea looking to stay at Manchester United for a long time.

Mitul Mistry

Manchester United Draft: Top 10 Picks

Alex Turk provides his top 10 draft picks from Manchester United's squad, following the weekend's NFL Draft 2020.

Alex Turk

Januzaj aims dig at Van Gaal for lack of freedom

Adnan Januzaj has aimed a dig at former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal for stifling his development.

Alex Turk

De Gea hopes to stay at United amid Henderson pressure

David de Gea has revealed he's in it for the long haul at Manchester United, amid the emergence of Dean Henderson.

Alex Turk

Lingard addresses his setbacks at United

Jesse Lingard has opened up about the setbacks he's suffered setbacks in his Manchester United career so far.

Alex Turk