Report: Manchester United Are ‘Dealing’ With Leeds United Star Kalvin Phillips

Manchester United and Leeds United’s rivalry was intensified when the Lancashire side brought in their rival’s best player in Eric Cantona. That may happen once again, as reports suggest that they are ‘dealing’ with Yorkshire’s favourite Kalvin Phillips.

Since the news of Erik Ten Haag joining Manchester United broke, many other positive stories has filtered from the club, giving fans a huge lift and hope for a brighter future. 

Kalvin Phillips

The Dutchman will take over in the summer from Ajax and will bring a new style of football, which will force him to make changes in playing personnel. 

The fanbase has been screaming out for years now for a centre defensive midfielder and were left baffled in the summer when the position wasn’t considered. 

However, with Ten Haag coming in, he will be wanting to address any situation that needs to be addressed. That will include the CDM position. 

Eric Cantona

Reports from Florian Plettenberg suggest that Manchester United are currently ‘dealing’ with Kalvin Phillips, as they look to take Leeds United’s best player as they did back in 1992.

The report also states the club are interested in West Ham’s Declan Rice, but will have to pay £100m for his services. 

