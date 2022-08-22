Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly To Olympique Marseille To Be Completed Soon

According to reports, Manchester United's Centre-back Eric Bailly is set to go on a loan transfer to Olympique Marseille, the deal will be completed soon.

Following the great pre-season performance the Defender Eric Bailly has had with the Red Devils, the French side now wants to sign him to reinforce their bottom line.

The Old Trafford side has been open to an exit as the Centre-back will not have minutes under Erik Ten Hag. The Dutch manager considers Maguire, Varane, Lindelof and Martinez as the priority.

Eric Bailly

The Ligue 1 side is keen on landing the player's signature for the ongoing season as their defensive line has been found weak and Marseille needs to reinforce it soon before the transfer window shuts down.

According to a report from reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano on the Centre-back via Twitter:

"Eric Bailly deal will be decided this week. Olympique Marseille and Manchester United have full agreement on loan with buy obligation clause in case of UEFA Champions League for next season, but personal terms are currently not agreed."

As the Italian reporter shared, only an agreement for the personal terms is missing between Bailly and Olympique Marseille, which could be sorted very soon for the loan transfer to become a reality.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Fred, McTominay, Maguire, Lindelof, Varane
Match Day

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Early Team News And Predicted Eleven

By Saul Escudero
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly To Olympique Marseille To Be Completed Soon

By Saul Escudero
Casemiro Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Casemiro Set To Wear The Following Shirt Number At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
James Garner
News

James Garner Surprised That Manchester United Are Willing To Sell Him This Summer

By Alex Wallace
antony celebrating
Transfers

Manchester United’s Move For Antony Will Be Decided In The Next 48 Hours

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro
News

Fabrizio Romano: Casemiro Completes Manchester United Medical

By Alex Wallace
martial optus stadium
Opinions

Manchester United Vs. Liverpool Predicted XI - Cristiano Ronaldo To Make Way For Anthony Martial

By Rhys James
Casemiro
Exclusives

What Manchester United Can Expect From Casemiro

By Seth Dooley