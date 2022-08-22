Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly To Olympique Marseille To Be Completed Soon

According to reports, Manchester United's Centre-back Eric Bailly is set to go on a loan transfer to Olympique Marseille, the deal will be completed soon.

Following the great pre-season performance the Defender Eric Bailly has had with the Red Devils, the French side now wants to sign him to reinforce their bottom line.

The Old Trafford side has been open to an exit as the Centre-back will not have minutes under Erik Ten Hag. The Dutch manager considers Maguire, Varane, Lindelof and Martinez as the priority.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

The Ligue 1 side is keen on landing the player's signature for the ongoing season as their defensive line has been found weak and Marseille needs to reinforce it soon before the transfer window shuts down.

According to a report from reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano on the Centre-back via Twitter:

"Eric Bailly deal will be decided this week. Olympique Marseille and Manchester United have full agreement on loan with buy obligation clause in case of UEFA Champions League for next season, but personal terms are currently not agreed."

As the Italian reporter shared, only an agreement for the personal terms is missing between Bailly and Olympique Marseille, which could be sorted very soon for the loan transfer to become a reality.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon