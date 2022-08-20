Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Defender Set For Exit

Having signed Lisandro Martínez from Ajax, the centre-half pecking order has changed at Manchester United. According to Fabrizio Romano, a transfer has been agreed for one defender.

Manchester United have a wealth of options in the centre-half position, albeit mostly of insufficient quality to compete at the top level of the Premier League.

Harry Maguire, Raphaël Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, and Axel Tuanzebe are all on the books as first team centre-halves.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Telegraph previously reported that Erik ten Hag had sanctioned the sales of multiple players, including Jones, Bailly, and Tuanzebe.

Harry Maguire has also been recently linked with a surprise move to Chelsea as Todd Boehly aims to bolster Thomas Tuchel's defensive options.

One of these lacklustre squad members, however, appears to be nearing an imminent exit from Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly is close to transferring to Ligue 1 side Marseille.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Bailly was previously linked with a move to AS Roma which would have seen the Ivorian reunite with former manager José Mourinho.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Bailly's move to Marseille is imminent, with the player keen for the move.

The transfer agreed between Marseille and United will be an initial twelve-month loan with the option to make permanently sign Bailly.

The player's agent will be finalising personal terms for his client this weekend.

The defender is famed for his unorthodox play. The erratic nature of his style can attract plaudits when successful but mostly causes unnerve, especially in "big" games.

After Napoli enquired earlier in the window, Bailly initially expressed a desire to stay at the club and fight for his place in ten Hag's side.

Bailly appears to now be keen for a move to Ligue 1.

United were rather unwilling to negotiate for a loan move and were seeking a permanent offer - however, their stance seems to have changed with Marseille including an option to buy.

Bailly has missed one hundred three matches for United through injury since he signed for the club from Villareal CF in 2016.

Marseille have started the season playing with three central defenders, with Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares operating as left wing-back and new signing Jonathan Clauss - who was linked with a move to United before signing for Marseille - deployed as right wing-back.

Bailly will reunite with former United team-mate Alexis Sánchez, who joined on a free transfer from Inter Milan this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon