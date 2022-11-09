Manchester United Determined To Sign Benfica Midfielder Enzo Fernandez In January

Manchester United are looking to pursue new signings in the next two transfer windows in the new calendar year. Erik Ten Hag is said to be very keen to add to his rebuilding side at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's first window in charge saw the Dutchman make a number of signings who have proved to be successful so far. Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez have already proved their worth in Red so far.

United's board however are reportedly waiting to look towards the summer window before furtherly investing in the squad. However, early indications suggest that Ten Hag may want to add to his squad in January.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

One player that has been linked to United on a number of ocassions is Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The midfielder has been impressing in Portugal and has been outlined by a number of clubs.

Record Portugal reports, "Manchester United are determined to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernández in January. Manchester United are ‘crazy’ about signing Enzo Fernández IN JANUARY. United are ‘delighted’ with him and are the ‘main interested’ club."

Another report from reliable journalist Santi Aouna confirms the news, he says; "IT’S TRUE - Manchester United want to sign Enzo Fernández in January."

