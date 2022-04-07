Skip to main content
Manchester United Develop a Concrete Interest in Kalvin Phillips

Manchester United have started planning for business in the summer with Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips named as one of the top targets on the shortlist for a high-energy midfielder.

Kalvin Phillips' future has been going under the radar, especially with his club facing a battle in the bottom half of the Premier League, to stay in contention for next season after suffering numerous defeats in recent games.

The Red Devils have been carefully looking at the current situation of West Ham's  Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham but a move for them looks unlikely at the moment due to their heavy price tag.

According to Manchester Evening News Chief Correspondent Samuel Luckhurst, Manchester United are confident of overtaking Aston Villa and West Ham in the race for the Yorkshire-born midfielder.

Soon-to-be manager Erik ten Hag will have the freedom to analyze the targets before ensuring the green light to sign a player. Ralf Rangnick had suggested the Leeds midfielder along with Amadou Haidara last January.

Kalvin Phillips has a contract at Leeds till the summer of 2024. Discussions over a fresh renewal proposal have stalled due to various factors such as the contract with his current agency, relegation, and more.

The England international was one of Marcelo Bielsa's favorite players in the squad, Gareth Southgate has also seen his presence in the England squad with great importance due to his reliance on high energy pressing, intricate pressing, and physicality.

Kalvin Phillips is managed by Kevin Sharp's agency and it is thought that a change of agency could happen this summer as the current partnership ends by July. Being an ambitious player, the Yorkshire talent will be aiming for Champions League football.

imago1010992281h
