Manchester United Don’t Have The Budget To Sign Both Cody Gakpo And Antony

Manchester United are not believed to move for both Antony and Cody Gakpo this summer as a new report has stated that United don’t have the budget to sign both players this summer.

United are in a desperate push to add players to their squad before the summer transfer window deadline in around two weeks time.

Erik Ten Hag is said to be keen to add attackers to his squad with Gakpo and Antony both known to be targets.

Antony is seen as more of the priority due to the relationship that Ten Hag already has with the player from their time at Ajax.

United have seen a recent bid rejected for Antony, however the player is said to be keen to push for the move this summer and has refused to train recently.

Antony wants his dream move to the Premier League this summer with him and his representative wanting Ajax to negotiate with United.

However, United are also ready to move for PSV winger, Gakpo but a new report has suggested that they will only sign one of the two targets.

According to Jason Burt of the Telegraph has said; “As things stand, Manchester United are not believed to have the budget to sign both Gakpo and Antony.”

