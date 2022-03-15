Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Offering Hefty Wage To Bundesliga Ace
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is ready to offer a hefty wage to Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji for a summer transfer, claim reports.
26-year-old Akanji's current contract at Borussia Dortmund runs out in the summer of 2023 and the Swiss defender is yet to agree an extension with the German side.
Bild (via SportWitness) have reported that Rangnick wants to add another defender to the United side this season and he sees Akanji as a potential target.
Rangnick is reportedly willing to offer €15 million in yearly wages to the player in a deal at United and this is much more than what Dortmund can afford right now.
Akanji reportedly 'dreams' of moving to Old Trafford but United's potential failure to qualify for the Champions League for next season could force the defender to negotiate a contract with the German club.
Since Dortmund are expected to play in the European elite, their chances of keeping the player will increase.
Akanji has made 18 Bundesliga appearances this season while making five appearances in the UEFA Champions League.
