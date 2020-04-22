United 'dream' of front three involving Sancho

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United has been a transfer story on the tongues of the media for months on end, but it could come to a climax this summer.

With Sancho set on leaving Borussia Dortmund, United have been tipped to be in pole position to secure his services once the transfer window opens.

And further reports this week provide more good news for fans hopeful of what would be the club's biggest-ever deal going through.

According to Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, United dream of a front three of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Sancho which could be one of the best in the world.

Even more interestingly, the report claims that as it stands, United would most likely be Sancho's choice and they've placed an enticing deal on the table.

It's said not only can the Reds pay him the best, but they are selling him the deal based on the club's undeniable heritage and tradition, as well as offering him the no. 7 shirt and turning him into the 'poster boy'.

It may not be the most reputable of sources, however, I can't really remember the last time I saw a report from anywhere which suggested this deal was in jeopardy.

I think this report is truthful in everything it's saying and that Sancho is very much interested in the offer United have placed on the table.

We'll have to wait for the season to come to a delayed finish for things to really heat up, however, things are looking very good for this one.