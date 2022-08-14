Report: Manchester United Duo Targeted By Barcelona As Right Back Options

Barcelona are now turning their attention to right back as an area to strengthen in their crazy summer transfer window and have set their sights on a Manchester United duo as possible options.

Barcelona have had a summer that no one could have seen coming so far, having added a number of players to their squad whilst spending a large amount of cash.

The Spanish giants are now setting their sights on a right back and have set up a shortlist of targets that includes two United players.

Barcelona are known to be targeting defenders from all over Europe with the possibility of moving for their United targets if other signings do not come to fruition.

United have been previously linked with pictured above, Sergino Dest and could possibly find a way to add the player to a deal should Barcelona move for either of United’s defenders.

According to well known journalist and Barcelona insider, Gerard Romero;

“Barcelona have shortlisted Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as right-back options.”

Dalot has already been outlined as United’s starting right back by Erik Ten Hag this season with Wan-Bissaka being available for transfer in the window.

It’s known that Dalot and Wan-Bissaka are closer to last resort options for Barcelona.

