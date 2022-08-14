Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Duo Targeted By Barcelona As Right Back Options

Barcelona are now turning their attention to right back as an area to strengthen in their crazy summer transfer window and have set their sights on a Manchester United duo as possible options.

Barcelona have had a summer that no one could have seen coming so far, having added a number of players to their squad whilst spending a large amount of cash. 

The Spanish giants are now setting their sights on a right back and have set up a shortlist of targets that includes two United players. 

Barcelona are known to be targeting defenders from all over Europe with the possibility of moving for their United targets if other signings do not come to fruition.

Dest

United have been previously linked with pictured above, Sergino Dest and could possibly find a way to add the player to a deal should Barcelona move for either of United’s defenders. 

According to well known journalist and Barcelona insider, Gerard Romero;

“Barcelona have shortlisted Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as right-back options.”

Dalot has already been outlined as United’s starting right back by Erik Ten Hag this season with Wan-Bissaka being available for transfer in the window. 

It’s known that Dalot and Wan-Bissaka are closer to last resort options for Barcelona. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Diogo Dalot
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Duo Targeted By Barcelona As Right Back Options

By Alex Wallace16 seconds ago
Raul de Tomas Espanyol
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Negotiating for La Liga Striker

By Seth Dooley2 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
News

Manchester United Could Terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s Contract Due To Bad Attitude

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Dean Henderson Forest
News

Manchester United Loanee Goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s Incredible Game For Nottingham Forest Against West Ham

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
Christian Eriksen Brentford
News

Manchester United Players Punished by Erik Ten Hag After Brentford Defeat

By Seth Dooley7 hours ago
Moises Caicedo Brighton Pablo Fornals West Ham
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Considering Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo

By Rhys James8 hours ago
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Discusses Manchester United Plan With PSV Winger

By Seth Dooley8 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag Brentford
News

Erik Ten Hag Cancels Manchester United Day-Off Following Defeat

By Seth Dooley9 hours ago