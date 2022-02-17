Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly Being Targeted By Serie A Giants Roma

Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly is being linked with a potential summer move to Serie A giants, Roma, according to a report in Italy.

The defender has struggled to find a long term place in the United starting 11 in recent years due to a number of injuries.

Eric Bailly

Bailly was signed by United in 2016 under former manager Jose Mourinho. Now, according to Il Romanista Mourinho wants to re unite with the defender. 

The report states that 'the player was certainly offered to the Giallorossi club, but Tiago Pinto, at least for now, preferred to let it go'. 

Roma decided to pull out of the deal due to the extensive finances such as the wages that the Ivory Coast International currently earns at United.

Il Romanista go on to say that Roma could look at Bailly again in the summer but would only opt for a 'loan deal with buy option' to avoid paying the defenders high wages in full. 

Bailly returned to United training a few days ago following a head injury sustained while on International duty in the Africa Cup Of Nations.

