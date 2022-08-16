Report: Manchester United Executives Meet With Atletico Madrid Attacker

Following increased interest in Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, Manchester United are now being linked with a move for Atletico Madrid's João Félix.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are negotiating for two players in Madrid.

Having been strongly linked with Real Madrid's defensive midfielder Casemiro earlier this evening, MARCA are reporting that United are discussing the transfer of João Félix from Atletico Madrid.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

United have been linked with a flurry of forwards over the past few days, including Atletico's Matheus Cunha.

The Cunha deal was dismissed by The Telegraph.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

João Félix joined Atletico from Benfica in a transfer fee worth €126 million.

He occupies a similar role in the team to that of Bruno Fernandes, largely featuring as a second striker.

The 23-year-old averages 2.54 passes into the final third and 6.16 progressive carries per ninety minutes. He scored ten goals in thirty-five appearances across all competitions last season.

16th February 2022; Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain; La Liga Santander, Club Atletico Madrid versus Levante UD; Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12364805 agenciaLOF

José Félix Díaz of MARCA reported that Manchester United executives 'met with people from João Félix's entourage in Madrid this evening.

United made their intentions to sign him clear, but Atlético Madrid firmly stated they do not want to sell their 'franchise player'.'

United's presence in the Spanish capital suggests that negotiations for Casemiro and Félix will continue over the course of the coming days.

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club. The Portuguese striker has been desperate to depart Old Trafford all summer as he seeks Champions League football.

Ten Hag is, therefore, keen to bolster his already thin forward line.

IMAGO / PA Images

Atletico were previously linked with Ronaldo earlier in the window.

The Mirror reported that they 'would need to sell players to make room for Ronaldo before a transfer can be realistically considered.'

Fans of los Colchoneros have already made their opinions about Ronaldo known.

A swap deal involving Ronaldo and Félix may be near impossible as a result.

Atletico have no intention in negotiating for Ronaldo and Félix considers a departure as 'not on the table'.

Words spoken during the transfer window, however, rarely reveal verbatim intentions and concrete stances. United have two weeks left to sell Ronaldo and convince Félix to join.

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon