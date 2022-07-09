Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Expect Brian Brobbey To Sign For Ajax

Manchester United expect linked striker, Brian Brobbey to sign for Ajax from RB Leipzig despite their links to the player in the last few days including the talks that Erik Ten Hag had spoken to the player.

United are in the market for attacking players this summer with the likes of Antony and Brobbey both being talked about as potential signings in the attacking department for Ten Hag this summer. 

With the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo also leaving United, they may have to fork out a lot of money to rebuild their front line ahead of the season.

brobbey

According to a new report from Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst.

“Manchester United expect Dutch forward Brian Brobbey to sign for Ajax.”

“Brobbey, 20, has emerged as the latest Dutch-affiliated player new United manager Erik ten Hag has targeted amid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.”

“Ajax have already reinforced their attack with the signing of Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham and senior United sources expect Brobbey to join the Dutch champions permanently.”

With Brobbey now set for an Ajax return, United may have to revisit other targets and may now finally kick on with their pursuit of the Dutch champions’ winger Antony.

However United may be priced out of a move for Antony with Ajax wanting around €80m for the player from their former manager. 

