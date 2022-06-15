Report: Manchester United Expected To Approach Ajax To Sign Antony

Manchester United are now said to be expected to report themselves to Ajax to approach the Dutch side to sign winger Antony, according to a new report.

United are in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer with Antony understood to be a priority target for Erik Ten Hag as the manager sees him as a promising talent.

Ten Hag is known to be keen on signing the player and Antony is open to move to the Premier League as he sees it as a dream move.

Antony would undoubtedly add some quality to the United squad, as well as adding some flair and pace in attack.

The Brazilian winger showed his talent under Ten Hag last season at Ajax and has become a top target for United.

According to a report from Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf;

"Manchester United are expected to report themselves at Ajax for the signing of Antony, Ten Hag believes he is a fantastic player. The price tag of Antony is quite high which might not suit the budget of Manchester United."

However, as stated United could be priced out of a move for Antony and could yet again miss out on another of Ten Hag's targets.

United supporters are already angered by the clubs lack of business so far this summer.

