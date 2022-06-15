Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Expected To Approach Ajax To Sign Antony

Manchester United are now said to be expected to report themselves to Ajax to approach the Dutch side to sign winger Antony, according to a new report.

United are in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer with Antony understood to be a priority target for Erik Ten Hag as the manager sees him as a promising talent.

Ten Hag is known to be keen on signing the player and Antony is open to move to the Premier League as he sees it as a dream move.

Antony would undoubtedly add some quality to the United squad, as well as adding some flair and pace in attack.

Antony

The Brazilian winger showed his talent under Ten Hag last season at Ajax and has become a top target for United.

According to a report from Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf;

"Manchester United are expected to report themselves at Ajax for the signing of Antony, Ten Hag believes he is a fantastic player. The price tag of Antony is quite high which might not suit the budget of Manchester United."

However, as stated United could be priced out of a move for Antony and could yet again miss out on another of Ten Hag's targets.

United supporters are already angered by the clubs lack of business so far this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Expected To Approach Ajax To Sign Antony

By Alex Wallace49 seconds ago
eriksen
News

Report: Manchester United Among Three Premier League Clubs Targeting Christian Eriksen

By Rhys James30 minutes ago
Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Jurrien Timber Has A High Chance Of Staying At Ajax This Summer

By Alex Wallace33 minutes ago
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Report: Nottingham Forest Agree Deal For Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson

By Alex Wallace59 minutes ago
Kalvin Phillips
News

Leeds United Have 'Ruled Out' Selling Kalvin Phillips To Manchester United, Says Reliable Journalist

By Rhys James10 hours ago
De Jong
Quotes

Frenkie De Jong Responds To Manchester United Links After The Netherlands Victory Against Wales

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Report: Bournemouth Interested In Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson

By Alex Wallace23 hours ago
De Jong 2
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Sign Both Frenkie De Jong And Christian Eriksen This Summer

By Alex Wallace23 hours ago