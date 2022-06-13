Report: Manchester United Expected To Make Improved Bid For Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a new and improved bid to Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie De Jong this summer, according to a new report.

United reportedly offered their first value to Barcelona in the past week or so to be able to sign De Jong this summer.

Despite the reported verbal offer from United, Barcelona have held firm and are wanting to hold out for a fee that is closer to their valuation of the midfielder.

Barcelona are reportedly holding out for an up front fee of around £70million for De Jong due to the clubs financial issues.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

United are keen to sign De Jong however sources close to the club say they won't be a financial scapegoat for Barcelona.

United will bid a fee for De Jong that they think is appropriate to sign Erik Ten Hag's top target this summer.

According to a new report from David McDonnell from the Daily Mirror;

"Manchester United are expected to make an improved bid for Frenkie de Jong, but that is likely to fall short of Barcelona’s £70m valuation, with United determined not to be forced to overpay."

United are still yet to sign a player this summer as the club continue to negotiate for their targets.

