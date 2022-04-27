Manchester United Exploring the Prospect of Bringing in Leeds Midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Highly rated Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is strongly being monitored under Manchester United's radar. The Red Devils are set to lose the midfield duo of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic on a free this summer.

The Yorkshire-born star will sit down with Leeds United's hierarchy to discuss his future as the England international has two years remaining in his current contract at the club.

Manchester United have been priced out on a move for Declan Rice despite the midfielder's resistance to accepting a new and improved contractual deal tabled by West Ham. The London stadium-based outfits have slapped a £150million price tag on the former Chelsea academy player.

According to Manchester United correspondent Laurie Whitwell and Leeds United writer Phil Hay from The Athletic UK, the Old Trafford-based giants have started exploring the prospect of doing a transfer worth £50million for Kalvin Phillips. The research behind the deal is being conducted through intermediaries close to the Red Devils.

Direct contact between both clubs and the defensive midfielder's camp hasn't been initiated yet. But, the Red Devils are keen to advance their approach due to their severe lack of strength in midfield.

As per Laurie Whitwell, manager Erik ten Hag will have the major veto to influence any signings moving forward, and Ralf Rangnick's blessings are expected to be present in accelerating the move for this player.

Kalvin Phillips grew up as a hardcore Leeds United supporter and any kind of transfer to a rival club would be scrutinized within his family.

But, history has revealed that former players such as Eric Cantona, Alan Smith, and Rio Ferdinand, who stepped foot into enemy territory across the North-West have gone on to taste success through silverware and individual honours.

The England international's contract with current representative Kevin Sharp is expected to end by the summer of 2022.

As per Phil Hay, ICM Stellar Group are leading the race to obtain the Yorkshire Pirlo's signature, although the situation is still described as "up in the air" by people close to the player.

ICM Stellar is headed by super-agent Jonathan Barnett, who represents Manchester United players Luke Shaw, Anthony Elanga, Dean Henderson, Teden Mengi, Tahith Chong, and Ethan Laird among others.

