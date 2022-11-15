Skip to main content
Manchester United Exploring The Signing Of Kylian Mbappe To Replace Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Manchester United Exploring The Signing Of Kylian Mbappe To Replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are reportedly set to be exploring the signing of Kylian Mbappe to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.

Manchester United are now reportedly said to be eyeing a sensational move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe. United could move for the striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.

Mbappe has emerged as a potential target for United but would set the club back heavily in their finances. The Red Devils are said to be working on an exit strategy for Ronaldo following his interview with Piers Morgan.

United have been left furious with the actions of Ronaldo and are now planning their next move in regards to allowing him to leave the club. Mbappe could be seen as a long term replacement for Ronaldo with the Frenchman set for greatness in European football.

Kylian Mbappe PSG

Mbappe has been impressive at PSG but has been linked with a possible exit from the club. Reports had mentioned some time ago that United could be an option for Mbappe if he leaves the club.

According to the report from Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star; “Manchester United will explore the chances of signing Kylain Mbappe in a sensational £150m deal.”

“Kylian Mbappé has emerged as a potential target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, with United possessing the financial might to pay the £150m+ transfer fee.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Kylian Mbappe UEFA Champions League PSG
Transfers

Manchester United Exploring The Signing Of Kylian Mbappe To Replace Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo Held Talks With Bayern Munich Last Week Amid Manchester United Crisis

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Says The Glazers Do Not Care About Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
ronaldo arriving
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Says Manchester United Executives Doubted Daughter’s Hospitalisation

By Alex Wallace
The Glazers
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Speak About Manchester United Owners The Glazers In Piers Morgan Interview Tonight

By Alex Wallace
united flag
News

Manchester United Release Statement Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Manchester United Likely To Now Consider All Options Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo Following Piers Morgan Interview

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview

By Alex Wallace