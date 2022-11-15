Manchester United Exploring The Signing Of Kylian Mbappe To Replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are now reportedly said to be eyeing a sensational move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe. United could move for the striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.

Mbappe has emerged as a potential target for United but would set the club back heavily in their finances. The Red Devils are said to be working on an exit strategy for Ronaldo following his interview with Piers Morgan.

United have been left furious with the actions of Ronaldo and are now planning their next move in regards to allowing him to leave the club. Mbappe could be seen as a long term replacement for Ronaldo with the Frenchman set for greatness in European football.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Mbappe has been impressive at PSG but has been linked with a possible exit from the club. Reports had mentioned some time ago that United could be an option for Mbappe if he leaves the club.

According to the report from Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star; “Manchester United will explore the chances of signing Kylain Mbappe in a sensational £150m deal.”

“Kylian Mbappé has emerged as a potential target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, with United possessing the financial might to pay the £150m+ transfer fee.”

