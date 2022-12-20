Skip to main content
Manchester United Express Desire In Signing Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is of interest to Manchester United ahead of next summer.

Kylian Mbappe recently won the golden boot award at the FIFA World Cup 2022 despite his France side losing the final. Mbappe scored a hat trick in the final but his side fell short to Argentina on penalties.

Mbappe has been making history at the age of just 23, 24 today, at the time of writing. The striker is destined for greatness and would benefit highly from a move to the Premier League - a move the player would be open to.

It would be some coup if any side was to sign Mbappe - Real Madrid were heavily linked to doing so last summer. The 24 year old chose to stay at PSG on a much improved deal but could still depart the club.

Kylian Mbappe France FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have now all been linked as possible suitors for Mbappe if he chooses to leave PSG. United would highly benefit from signing a star player to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The new report comes from Spanish outlet, Sport. The publication reports that United have already expressed their interest in signing Mbappe, they say;

“Manchester United have already expressed their desire to sign Kylian Mbappé, while Chelsea and Liverpool are considering it.”

“Mbappé is willing to make an economic effort to lower his salary and also hopes that there will be a gesture from PSG and the Qatari owners, opening up to negotiate a transfer for less than 150 million euros.”

