Report: Manchester United Express Interest In AC Milan Defender Fikayo Tomori

Manchester United are working on strengthening their squad this summer with their defence being a priority position to recruit in this summer as the Red Devils now turn their attention to an English international, according to a new report from Italy.

United are already working on a deal to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer with the player as well as Erik Ten Hag said to be pushing for a deal to be completed.

However, United will have to look elsewhere if a deal to sign the player falls through with previous targets such as Pau Torres being looked at.

Pau Torres celebrating victory in the Champions League vs Bayern Munich

However, Torres has interest from other clubs this summer such as Tottenham who have also looked at the player.

United are now said to be turning their attention to a new target that has impressed during his time so far in the Serie A following a move from the Premier League.

The Red Devils could now turn their attention to AC Milan centre half Fikayo Tomori should a deal for Martinez not work out this summer, states a new report.

Corriere della Sera have reported via Get Italian Football News;

"Man United have expressed interest in the former Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori. But the defender doesn't want to leave Milan after winning the Scudetto last season."

However, Tomori is not said to be interest in leaving Milan as things stand.

