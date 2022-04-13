Manchester United Express Interest in Antonio Rudiger

Manchester United have reportedly expressed an interest in soon to be free agent and current Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger.

United are set to go into the market for a central defender this summer with the likes of Jurrien Timber and Rudiger being two of those targets.

Rudiger will become a free agent this summer with a number of clubs interested in signing the defender.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are two of the other sides that are expressing an interest in the defender with discussions underway with his representatives.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Mail Sport, “Manchester United have expressed an interest in Rudiger, with current interim boss Ralf Rangnick recommending the centre-back as a summer signing”.

Rangnick is set to be a big fan of the German and has reportedly told United to attempt to sign the defender this summer to bolster their defensive options.

Rudiger has been majorly impressive for Chelsea this season and has played a huge part in Thomas Tuchel’s recent success.

