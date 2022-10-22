Skip to main content
Manchester United Eye Move For Atletico Madrid Attacker In January

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Manchester United Eye Move For Atletico Madrid Attacker In January

Manchester United could look to add a new attacking face as early as the upcoming January transfer window, claims a new report.

Manchester United need to add a new attacker to their ranks sooner rather than later. The lack of goals scored in comparison to chances created is a worrying stat at the moment.

United have created a high number of chances in their last two games in particular however have only scored 3 goals. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony struggled to find the net against Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also struggling in front of goal this season whereas Anthony Martial is struggling to remain fit. United are in a desperate need for a striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Old Trafford Tottenham

A report had emerged some weeks ago that United had turned to Joao Felix, a client of Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes. United could try to use Ronaldo in a deal to sign Felix.

A new and emerging report tonight has suggested that United could approach Atletico in January. This particular report suggests that United could sign Felix on a loan deal with option to buy.

The report comes from Pedro Almedia, in full he says;

“Manchester United will advance to João Felix in the winter market, the English club will try to loan the Portuguese player with buy option in the deal.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Joao Felix
Transfers

Manchester United Eye Move For Atletico Madrid Attacker In January

By Alex Wallace
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Old Trafford
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Reflects On Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag instructing players
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Blames Antony & Marcus Rashford Misses For Manchester United Draw

By Rhys James
Casemiro Manchester United Everton Goodison Park Premier League
Match Day

Casemiro’s Game In Numbers For Manchester United v Chelsea

By Alex Wallace
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Raphael Varane Substituted With Injury During Chelsea v Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Casemiro Scores Equalising Goal For Manchester United v Chelsea

By Alex Wallace
Luke Shaw
Match Day

Chelsea v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Confirmed Squad To Face Chelsea

By Alex Wallace